Advertisement

Palm Beach County cold weather shelters available overnight

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County will open cold weather shelters starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 and will close as necessary based on weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is predicting a temperature of 40°F and a wind chill lower than 35°F for at least four hours in Palm Beach County.

In order to protect those seeking refuge from the cold during the overnight period, the Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, activated the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Plan for all of Palm Beach County.

Locations include:

Therapeutic Recreation Center
2728 Lake Worth Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461

Belle Glade Intake Center
341 N.W. 11th Street
Belle Glade, FL 33430

Palm Tran Connection will begin bus pickups to the established routes at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more information on cold weather shelters or bus pickups, visit discover.pbcgov.org.

You can reach the Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management at 561-712-6400 .

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

6 killed in rollover crash west of Delray Beach
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'
Gov. Ron DeSantis reignites fight with White House
South Florida residents prepare for frigid forecast

Latest News

Palm Beach Zoo prepares animals, habitats for cold weather
South Florida restaurants prepare for arctic blast this weekend
Florida's coronavirus deaths rise to 1,192 but cases' down 34.9% to 197,768
Crashes up 23% in Palm Beach County from 2020