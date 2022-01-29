Palm Beach County cold weather shelters available overnight

Palm Beach County will open cold weather shelters starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 and will close as necessary based on weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is predicting a temperature of 40°F and a wind chill lower than 35°F for at least four hours in Palm Beach County.

In order to protect those seeking refuge from the cold during the overnight period, the Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, activated the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Plan for all of Palm Beach County.

Locations include:

Therapeutic Recreation Center

2728 Lake Worth Road

Lake Worth, FL 33461

Belle Glade Intake Center

341 N.W. 11th Street

Belle Glade, FL 33430

Palm Tran Connection will begin bus pickups to the established routes at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more information on cold weather shelters or bus pickups, visit discover.pbcgov.org.

You can reach the Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management at 561-712-6400 .

