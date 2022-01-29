Cold weather shelter in Belle Glade open again Sunday night

Palm Beach County will open the cold weather shelter in Belle Glade starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 and will close as necessary based on weather conditions.

Both the Belle Glade and Lake Worth Beach shelters were open Saturday night.

The National Weather Service is predicting a temperature of 40°F and a wind chill lower than 35°F for at least four hours in Palm Beach County.

In order to protect those seeking refuge from the cold during the overnight period, the Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, activated the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Plan for all of Palm Beach County.

Belle Glade Intake Center

341 N.W. 11th Street

Belle Glade, FL 33430

Palm Tran Connection will begin bus pickups to the established routes at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Riviera Beach police officers have been provided blankets and will be actively searching for homeless people and providing them with details about the shelter. Should they refuse, they will be offered a blanket.

For more information on cold weather shelters or bus pickups, visit discover.pbcgov.org.

You can reach the Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management at 561-712-6400 .

