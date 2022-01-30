Advertisement

Public park in Martin County vandalized

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Facilities at Mary Brogan Park in Martin County were vandalized over the weekend.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said this is happening frequently.

They say the vandalism has cost Martin County taxpayers thousands of dollars to clean and repair the damage.

If you have any information about the people responsible for this crime, you are urged to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

