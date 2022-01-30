Advertisement

Woman killed, girl seriously injured in Okeechobee Co. crash

Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A woman was killed and a 4-year-old girl was seriously injured by a suspected drunk driver in an Okeechobee County crash Saturday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, at 6:00 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling north on SW 48th Avenue.

An SUV was traveling east on State Road 70 approaching the intersection with SW 48th Avenue.

The pickup truck failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at State Road 70 and attempted a left turn to travel west on State Road 70.

The 74-year-old Okeechobee woman driving the SUV was unable to avoid crashing into the side of the truck.

She was pronounced deceased at Raulerson Hospital.

Her passenger, a 4-year-old girl, was flown by Air Rescue to St. Mary's Medical Center where she remains with serious injuries.

The unidentified 64-year-old driver of the pickup truck suffered no known injuries and was arrested on scene for DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, and DUI property damage.

He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail.

The case is pending investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 person fatally shot in Stuart during dispute between neighbors
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'
6 killed in rollover crash west of Delray Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis reignites fight with White House

Latest News

Safety tips for cold nights
People enjoy the outdoors as temperatures drop on the Treasure Coast
More Than Pink walk returns to West Palm Beach after 2 years
1 person fatally shot in Stuart during dispute between neighbors