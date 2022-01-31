Advertisement

Cold temps cause farmers to fly helicopters to save crops

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The recent freezing temperatures caused Florida farmers to fly helicopters in hopes of saving their crops.

The goal of the helicopters is to push warm air down to rid frost from the fields.

Paul Allen with R.C. Hatton Farms in Pahokee said his team spent the overnight hours flying over their sweet corn.

"Sometimes it works, but sometimes it doesn't," said Allen. "It gets too cold, so you never know. You might fly all night and then lose your crop right at daylight."

Paul Allen speaks about how helicopters can prevent the frost from forming on their corn crop.
Paul Allen speaks about how helicopters can prevent the frost from forming on their corn crop.

For Allen, massive amounts of hard work are now gone.

"We've got some fields we've lost," said Allen. "We know it's gone. It's iced over. We kind of left it earlier in the evening."

Flying to keep the crops warm comes at an enormous expense, Allen said partly due to the pandemic and the supply chain crisis.

"Our fuel costs are double," said Allen. "Our fertilizer costs are 65% higher. And there's no guarantee we're going to get any more for our product than we did last year or the year before."

This weekend was the first time his team had to fly the helicopter.

He said he and his fellow farmers at R.C. Hatton will now work to regain their losses.

"Farmers are resilient," said Allen. "We're going to keep fighting. We're going to keep growing food for our country. That's what we do."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 person fatally shot in Stuart during dispute between neighbors
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'
Public park in Martin County vandalized
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Woman killed, girl seriously injured in Okeechobee Co. crash
Safety tips for cold nights

Latest News

Martin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Survivor of human smuggling boat shares experience
On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
St. Lucie schools hope to hire several workers with Monday job fair