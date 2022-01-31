DeSantis speaks at stormwater treatment area in Wellington

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Palm Beach County on Monday to talk about Everglades restoration, speaking at a stormwater treatment area in Wellington.

DeSantis was joined by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and South Florida Water Management District Chairman Chauncey Goss.

The Biden administration announced this month that $1.1 billion will be allocated for Everglades restoration as part of the $1.1 billion in funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

However, the governor said Monday he was disappointed that the federal government is not allocating any money to the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project.

The 10,000-acre reservoir is expected to be built by the Army Corps of Engineers at a cost of $1.6 billion, with half the cost shared by the state.

The reservoir is an effort to bring an end to Lake Okeechobee water releases and the algae blooms it causes in Florida's waterways.

Neither Rubio or Mast voted for the federal infrastructure law that resulted in the $1.1 billion allocation of funds for the Everglades.

Rubio said he didn't vote for the bill because it was "loaded up" with projects that were not related to infrastructure and focused on many projects for primarily-Democratic states like New York and California.

"It is widespread and understood in the delegation that these projects work in conjunction with one another and this one (the EAA reservoir) had vaulted to the top of the list," Rubio said. "I actually think it's one of the reasons why it wasn't funded is because they understand that that had become a priority for policymakers in Florida."

