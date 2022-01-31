Free N95 masks still hard to find after recent announcement

President Joe Biden announced this month that the federal government is giving away 400 million free N95 masks that will be distributed to pharmacies and stores nationwide.

It's all in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19, which has continued to keep cases high in the U.S.

The president said the distribution of the masks would begin last week.

However, they still have not arrived at many locations in Palm Beach County.

The Biden administration announced free N95 masks & to be distributed to pharmacies & stores. Locally they still have not arrived at some locations. Winn-Dixie in Lake Worth was suppose to receive them by today but had a sign that said no mask.Same issue at CVS. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/QrkDPF5pmh — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) January 31, 2022

Workers at a Winn-Dixie near Lake Worth Beach said they were supposed to receive them by Monday, but a sign was posted that said no masks were available yet.

The local CVS said they had not received any N95 masks either.

However, a spokeswoman with CVS said the masks had begun arriving at 9,800 store locations.

"Customers can request masks at the front of store checkout, and signs will be posted to indicate N95 mask availability," according to a statement from CVS. "Free N95 masks will be available at the pharmacy counter."

A spokeswoman with Publix said they are also participating in the federal government program to distribute N95 masks.

However, as of Monday, it was unclear when they might be available at stores in Florida.

"We are awaiting further information on delivery schedules to determine when the masks will be available for distribution in our stores," according to Publix spokeswoman Nicole Krauss.

A spokesman from Walgreens said Monday that masks have begun to roll out to the first wave of stores and will continue to roll out into additional stores in the coming days and weeks.

"We anticipate all participating stores will receive supply by mid-February," according to a written statement from Walgreen.

Walgreen posted on their website a list of stores that will have the free masks, which includes two locations near Lake Worth Beach and one each in Okeechobee and Boynton Beach.

Walgreens stores set to have free N95 masks include:

6975 S Congress Ave., Lake Worth, 33462

4020 S Jog Rd., Lake Worth, 33467

399 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, 33426

100 Northwest Park St. Okeechobee, 34972

