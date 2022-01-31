Advertisement

Joselin Perez-Barrio: Police searching for teen missing for over 2 weeks

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a teen who has been missing for two-and-a-half weeks.

Joselin Perez-Barrio, 17, was last seen on Jan. 13 at approximately 3 p.m. at the Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee.

Police said she was wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Joselin is described as 5-foot tall weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Joselin is known to frequent West Palm Beach and Greenacres.

Anyone who has any information about Joselin's whereabouts is asked to contact School Police Detective Carranza at 561-434-8700.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 person fatally shot in Stuart during dispute between neighbors
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'
Public park in Martin County vandalized
On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Woman killed, girl seriously injured in Okeechobee Co. crash

Latest News

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral,...
SpaceX to attempt launch of Falcon 9 with Italian CSG-2 Earth observation satellite
Residents concerned about new sports bar seeking to stay open after midnight
DeSantis calls on feds to fund Everglades reservoir
Free N95 masks still hard to find after recent announcement