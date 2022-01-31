Joselin Perez-Barrio: Police searching for teen missing for over 2 weeks

The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a teen who has been missing for two-and-a-half weeks.

Joselin Perez-Barrio, 17, was last seen on Jan. 13 at approximately 3 p.m. at the Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee.

Police said she was wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Joselin is described as 5-foot tall weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Joselin is known to frequent West Palm Beach and Greenacres.

Anyone who has any information about Joselin's whereabouts is asked to contact School Police Detective Carranza at 561-434-8700.

