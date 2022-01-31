Advertisement

Lift off! SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with Italian CSG-2 Earth observation satellite

By WPTV - Staff
Jan. 31, 2022
SpaceX has successfully launched to orbit Falcon 9 with an Italian Earth-observation satellite.

The launch took place Monday at 6:11 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, after four other launch attempts were scrubbed.

The first three attempts were scrubbed due to bad weather and the fourth because a ship wandered into the no-go zone downrange of Cape Canaveral.

Monday's launch was Falcon 9's fourth flight of the year.

