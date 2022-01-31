Advertisement

Survivor of human smuggling boat shares experience

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The sole survivor of a boat that capsized off the coast of Florida during a human smuggling operation spoke to the media Monday afternoon.

Colombia's government said Friday that the survivor of the boat was a young Colombian man, whose name has not been released, traveling with his younger sister.

She was among those killed when the boat capsized Saturday evening shortly after setting out for Florida from Bimini in the Bahamas.

Authorities in Florida later found five bodies and believe 34 others also died in the migrant voyage.

The man who survived the fated voyage was found hanging onto the overturned vessel by a good Samaritan last week off the coast of Fort Pierce.

Monday's news conference was held entirely in Spanish.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 person fatally shot in Stuart during dispute between neighbors
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'
Public park in Martin County vandalized
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Woman killed, girl seriously injured in Okeechobee Co. crash
Safety tips for cold nights

Latest News

Cold temps cause farmers to fly helicopters to save crops
Martin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
St. Lucie schools hope to hire several workers with Monday job fair