Martin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
A 58-year-old Martin County woman is starting the week off with a slightly bigger bank account.

Florida Lottery officials announced that Maria Chavez De Mendoza of Palm City claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

🤑🤑🤑

Posted by Smart Dollar on Friday, January 28, 2022

Officials said Chavez De Mendoza purchased her winning ticket from Smart Dollar, located at 413 Southeast Monterey Road in Stuart.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning when playing the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game are 1-in-2.65.

However, the odds of winning $1 million playing the game are 1-in-756,000.

