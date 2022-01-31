Advertisement

SpaceX to attempt launch of Falcon 9 with Italian CSG-2 Earth observation satellite

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral,...
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SpaceX will attempt to launch an Italian Earth-observation satellite to orbit Monday, after four other launch attempts were scrubbed.

The first three attempts were scrubbed due to bad weather and the fourth because a ship wandered into the no-go zone downrange of Cape Canaveral.

The fourth Falcon 9 flight of the year is scheduled for liftoff at 6:11 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Force Station.

"Standing down from today's launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 due to ship in the hazard area; team is setting up for next opportunity tomorrow, January 31 at 6:11 p.m. EST," SpaceX tweeted Sunday.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 person fatally shot in Stuart during dispute between neighbors
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'
Public park in Martin County vandalized
On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Woman killed, girl seriously injured in Okeechobee Co. crash

Latest News

Joselin Perez-Barrio: Police searching for teen missing for over 2 weeks
Residents concerned about new sports bar seeking to stay open after midnight
DeSantis calls on feds to fund Everglades reservoir
Free N95 masks still hard to find after recent announcement