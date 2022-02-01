Advertisement

13-year-old girl missing from West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
West Palm Beach police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared Sunday.

Dorkevia Wilson was last seen Jan. 30 on the 1000 block of North Australian Avenue when she ran away from home, police said.

Wilson is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 128 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers before her disappearance.

If you see her or know where she is, please call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 and mention case #1511.

