'Canes to open 2022 ACC slate vs. UNC, host FSU in November

The Mario Cristobal era at Miami will begin Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman, the first of four consecutive non-conference games before the revenge-minded Hurricanes open their 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule against North Carolina on the second Saturday in October.

Miami and the ACC unveiled the complete schedules for the 2022 season Monday night.

Highlights of the ACC slate include the Nov. 5 rivalry game against Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium and a trip to defending conference champion Pittsburgh in the regular-season finale.

The Seminoles snapped a four-game losing streak to Miami with a 31-28 victory last season in Tallahassee, but the Hurricanes have won each of the past two meetings in South Florida, including a 52-10 shellacking on the last trip in 2020 — the largest margin of victory for Miami since 1976.

