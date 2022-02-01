Advertisement

'Canes to open 2022 ACC slate vs. UNC, host FSU in November

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) scrambles against Florida State in the second half of an...
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) scrambles against Florida State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Florida State defeated Miami 32-28. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022
The Mario Cristobal era at Miami will begin Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman, the first of four consecutive non-conference games before the revenge-minded Hurricanes open their 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule against North Carolina on the second Saturday in October.

Miami and the ACC unveiled the complete schedules for the 2022 season Monday night.

Highlights of the ACC slate include the Nov. 5 rivalry game against Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium and a trip to defending conference champion Pittsburgh in the regular-season finale.

The Seminoles snapped a four-game losing streak to Miami with a 31-28 victory last season in Tallahassee, but the Hurricanes have won each of the past two meetings in South Florida, including a 52-10 shellacking on the last trip in 2020 — the largest margin of victory for Miami since 1976.

FULL SCHEDULE HERE

