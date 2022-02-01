Advertisement

Commissioners approve new waterfront development in Rio

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Officials in Martin County on Tuesday unanimously approved a mixed-use development along a waterfront area of Rio that has been in the works for several years.

Known as the Rio Marine Village project, it will include 192 residential units, three restaurants housed in two buildings, marine and retail buildings along with refurbished boat basins.

A master plan for the eastern portion of the project was first approved in 2018.

The revised plan approved Tuesday includes an additional 6 acres of upland area and shoreline that extends to the west.

The additional area adds another boat basin and an area of natural shoreline that will remain as beach access to the river.

A boardwalk and pedestrian walkways will connect the entire waterfront area to Northeast Dixie Highway.

The project is expected to be built on 15.5 acres on the south side of Northeast Dixie Highway about a half-mile east of Northeast Savannah Road.

Reporter Jon Shainman is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Martin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Public park in Martin County vandalized
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Cruise ship forces SpaceX to scrub mission a fourth time

Latest News

Delray Beach bank robber tosses money from getaway car, police say
Free workshop to educate first-time homebuyers
Florida's governor thanks 'greatest of all-time' Tom Brady
13-year-old girl missing from West Palm Beach