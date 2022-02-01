Advertisement

Elderly couple, 2 cats rescued from house fire in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An elderly couple and their two cats were rescued after being trapped by a house fire in Port St. Lucie Sunday.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:27 p.m. in the 3600 block of SW Margela Street.

Port St. Lucie police responded to the scene and said black smoke began pouring out of the residence when officers opened the front door.

"Officers entered the residence by crawling on the floor below the smoke line to locate the residents inside," police said on a Facebook post.

According to the post, the couple, a 79-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, were located trapped inside a bedroom. However, due to heavy smoke, officers were unable to reach the couple and crawled out of the house with two cats they rescued during the search.

Officials said St. Lucie County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and were able to rescue both residents.

The woman was transported by air in critical condition but officials say she is expected to survive.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Animal Control also responded to the scene to evaluate the condition of the two cats who they say are in stable condition.

No word on what has caused the fire.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 person fatally shot in Stuart during dispute between neighbors
On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Public park in Martin County vandalized
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Woman killed, girl seriously injured in Okeechobee Co. crash

Latest News

18 million bees heading to California for annual pollination event
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) scrambles against Florida State in the second half of an...
'Canes to open 2022 ACC slate vs. UNC, host FSU in November
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book