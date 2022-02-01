Advertisement

Family of west Delray Beach deadly crash victim demands justice

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There are no charges at this point for the 17-year-old driver involved in a crash that killed six people last week on U.S. 441 west of Delray Beach.

Now the family of one of the victims from the crash is speaking to WPTV, saying they are waiting for justice as they grieve.

Speaking Creole, the husband of one of crash victims talked about his loss.

"He said that his wife left home. She have a daughter of 10. She left home, and his wife was fine, and she never reached back home," the husband said.

His wife, 45-year-old Mirlain Julceus, was driving a SUV along U.S. 441 west of Delray Beach last Thursday night when PBSO said her vehicle was rear-ended by a car driven by a 17-year-old

"She was really a happy person and she had a nickname of Mimi," said Stephanie Julceus, Mirlain's sister.

Mirlain and her five occupants all died in the crash. PBSO said the striking car traveled at high rate of speed and there is a suspicion of alcohol or drugs. The boy’s father has disputed PBSO's suspicions.

"I had a lot of young people I prosecuted," said Ellen Roberts, a former prosecutor in Palm Beach County.

Roberts said investigators are likely still processing blood tests and gathering information as the victims' families call for justice.

"You see such tragedy in these cases because in reality the defendant didn’t mean to hurt anybody, he did something incredibly stupid and irresponsible," Roberts said.

PBSO said their investigation is still ongoing. Roberts said it can take time and if there are charges, it could be months if there is a trial.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Martin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Public park in Martin County vandalized
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Cruise ship forces SpaceX to scrub mission a fourth time

Latest News

Orange growers survive cold weather, combat other problems
Florida Prepaid encouraging families to begin saving for college early
Family of west Delray Beach deadly crash victim demands justice
New clue released in cold case disappearance of missing Vero Beach woman