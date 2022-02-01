Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three of its teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court. Lawyers sought class-action status for the legal filing.
Among the teams that Flores is suing include the Dolphins, Giants and the Broncos.
Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years.
They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.
A message sent to the NFL for comment was not immediately returned.
