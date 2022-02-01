Advertisement

Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores directs his team during the second half of an NFL...
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores directs his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three of its teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court. Lawyers sought class-action status for the legal filing.

Among the teams that Flores is suing include the Dolphins, Giants and the Broncos.

Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years.

They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

A message sent to the NFL for comment was not immediately returned.

