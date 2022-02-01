Advertisement

Florida Prepaid encouraging families to begin saving for college early

By WPTV - Staff
Feb. 1, 2022
Saving early for college is one of the important steps you can take to secure your child’s future. The more money you save now, the less money you or your child will need to borrow later.

Open enrollment for the Florida Prepaid College Tuition Plan begins on Feb. 1. The plan lets families lock in future tuition costs at today’s plan prices. The program covers tuition and most fees, and is guaranteed by the state.

Enroll in a Florida 529 Prepaid Plan by April 30 and earn $125 for each year of college, or university, purchased up to $500 total to be used toward additional college expenses.

Families can use the online Prepaid Plan pricing tool to determine what the various plans cost based on a child's age, as well as explore the different payment options available.

To learn more about Florida Prepaid savings plan, visit the Florida Prepaid website.

