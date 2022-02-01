Advertisement

Free workshop to educate first-time homebuyers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riviera Beach is offering a series of free sessions that will guide residents looking to buy their first home.

The six-session workshop will provide education and preparation for homebuyers, addressing different topics at each meeting.

The program kicks off later this month on Feb. 24 and concludes with graduation on May 12.

The workshops are held Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Below are the dates and session topics that will be available:

  • Kick-off | Feb. 24
    Riviera Beach Homebuyer's Club Orientation
  • Session 1 | March 3
    Do Your Taxes Right & How to Improve Your Credit
  • Session 2 | March 17
    Advanced Money Management & How to Community Engagement
  • Session 3 | March 31
    Savings and Banking/Advanced Credit
  • Session 4 | April 14
    Obtaining a Mortgage Loan & Qualification
  • Session 5 | April 28
    Looking for a Home & Fair Housing Act
  • Graduation | May 12

Click here to register for the meetings.

Call Sandra Jean-Baptist at 561-841-3500 x1012 for more information.

Reporter Kamrel Eppinger is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5

