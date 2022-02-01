Journalist Daphne Taylor making her mark in history

A Riviera Beach woman made her mark in South Florida history as a journalist and mentor to young women in her hometown.

Daphne Taylor is celebrating 43 years in the journalism industry and continues to inspire students to reach their full potential.

“It hasn’t been easy,” said Taylor. “I never made a lot of money, but I have always loved what I did and that fueled me.”

From television to print and radio, Taylor’s passion for journalism is multi-faceted and includes working at NBC in Washington D.C. and writing for the Miami Herald and the Miami New Times.

WPTV's Linnie Supall sits down with journalist Daphne Taylor.

She decided to share her experience in the news industry with young women who wanted to launch a career in broadcasting.

“I came back to Riviera Beach and taught broadcast journalism to at risk teen girls,” Taylor said. “We were in a real radio station. We called ourselves WGRL - Where Girls Come First.”

WGRL launched in 1998 and over the course of nearly a decade, Taylor connected young women to the celebrities, athletes, and prominent leaders who visited South Florida.

Daphne Taylor is celebrating 43 years in the journalism industry.

The program would go the distance and provide transportation to the teens who wanted to go to Miami and Fort Lauderdale for a high-profile interview.

“They ended up interviewing everyone from Martin Luther King III to Rosie O'Donnell to Alicia Keys and all the big names,” said Taylor.

Taylor looks to the future with optimism and encourages others to use their gift to strengthen the community.

“One of my students recently told me that she would not be where she is today if it had not been for myself,” Taylor said. “That’s something you can hold dear to your heart when you see that you’ve made a difference.”

Scripps Only Content 2022