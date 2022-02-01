Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival is back

The City of Lake Worth Beach announced its annual Street Painting Festival will be back in February.

The festival will be held in downtown Lake Worth Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to -9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Over 600 artists will use the pavement as a canvas to transform downtown Lake Worth into a temporary outdoor museum of original art and masterpiece reproductions.

The event is now accepting volunteer applications. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Feb.11.

To become a volunteer, fill out the application here.

To learn how to become a sponsor, click here.

Festival officials said they are no longer accepting artist applications as all available spaces have been filled up.

