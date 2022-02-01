Advertisement

Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival is back

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The City of Lake Worth Beach announced its annual Street Painting Festival will be back in February.

The festival will be held in downtown Lake Worth Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to -9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Over 600 artists will use the pavement as a canvas to transform downtown Lake Worth into a temporary outdoor museum of original art and masterpiece reproductions.

The event is now accepting volunteer applications. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Feb.11.

To become a volunteer, fill out the application here.

To learn how to become a sponsor, click here.

Festival officials said they are no longer accepting artist applications as all available spaces have been filled up.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Martin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Public park in Martin County vandalized
Cruise ship forces SpaceX to scrub mission a fourth time
Final night of South Florida Fair attracts, excites families

Latest News

Former Miss USA death sparks conversation about mental health
Shots fired in Boynton Beach neighborhood over the weekend
Martin County detectives arrest suspected county park vandal
Former Miss USA death sparks conversation about mental health