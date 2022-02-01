Advertisement

Martin County detectives arrest suspected county park vandal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said vandals continue to hit county parks. Detectives are working to make more arrests to deter more crimes, making their latest arrest Monday afternoon.

Detectives over the weekend said Mary Brogan park was hit with graffiti causing hundreds of dollars in damage to bathrooms and park facilities.

Just 24 hours later, detectives already at the park said they noticed 21-year-old Olivia Rosante, of Port St. Lucie, with two bags full of spray paint cans. Detectives said she told them she’s an artist, but she was arrested on a felony charge of criminal mischief.

spray paint.PNG
spray paint.PNG

In the past 12-months, detectives have responded to 22-separate cases of vandalism in county parks. The vandalism costs taxpayers thousands of dollars to repair, such as covering up graphic or profane images, and repairing or replacing damaged sinks and toilets.

Reggie Lopez brings his 2-year-old son to Mary Brogan Park to skateboard. He wants to see the park kept clean so he and his son can continue to enjoy it.

skateboarding.PNG
skateboarding.PNG

“Take better care of the parks so you know people can use it for what it's for— skateboarding,” Lopez said.

Martin County Detective Ben Lisle said while some graffiti might seem harmless, it can encourage more criminal behavior.

“I adhere to the broken window theory. When something is broken, when something is awry it brings more crime in. So, if you start having things like vandalism and graffiti it will bring other people to commit other crimes,” Lisle said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

1 person fatally shot in Stuart during dispute between neighbors
On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Public park in Martin County vandalized
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate...
Founder of Boca Raton-based retailer sentenced for conspiracy to sell illegal 'dietary supplements'
Blue star paramedic symbol and phone number on emergency truck
Woman killed, girl seriously injured in Okeechobee Co. crash

Latest News

Former Miss USA death sparks conversation about mental health
Shots fired in Boynton Beach neighborhood over the weekend
Former Miss USA death sparks conversation about mental health
18 million bees heading to California for annual pollination event