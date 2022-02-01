Palm Beach County School Board to vote on name for new Boca Raton school

The Palm Beach County School Board is expected to vote Wednesday on the name of a new elementary school being built in Boca Raton.

The school is located on Military Trail, south of Spanish River Bouleveard.

The district said a committee selected a name to represent the geographical and historical aspects of the new campus.

The top choice is Blue Lake Elementary school.

Other choices include Lakeview Elementary and Lakeside Elementary.

The new school is scheduled to open this fall. Boundaries for who will attend the school are pending.

