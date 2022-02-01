Advertisement

Pfizer to seek approval for COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

A Pfizer sign is seen on a podium at the Pfizer Research & Development Laboratories Wednesday,...
A Pfizer sign is seen on a podium at the Pfizer Research & Development Laboratories Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Groton, CT. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Pfizer is expected to apply for FDA emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old soon.

The company’s application was expected to be submitted as soon as Tuesday.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive regulatory issues.

If approved, children could start getting the vaccine as soon as late February.

Early Pfizer data has shown the vaccine — which is administered to younger kids at one-tenth the strength of the adult shot — is safe and produces an immune response.

