Teen died from accidental drowning, sheriff’s office says

By Scott Sutton
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Officials in Palm Beach County concluded Tuesday that a 14-year-old Royal Palm Beach boy died in December from an accidental drowning.

The body of Vensly Maxime was found on Christmas Day, submerged in a body of water three days after he was reported missing.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and medical examiner's office said their investigation found no evidence of a traumatic event and no indication of foul play.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the teen, who attended Crestwood Middle School, met with a friend after class Dec. 22.

The friend told investigators that Vensly complained of feeling ill and they became separated during their walk home.

The sheriff's office said Dec. 27 that they thought Vensly may have suffered a medical episode prior to entering the water.

The teen's mother had demanded an investigation last month regarding the circumstances that may have led to the teen's death.

