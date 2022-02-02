Advertisement

'Born Learning Trails' provide early learning opportunities in Martin Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
According to state testing, only about half of all Martin County youngsters are considered ready for kindergarten.

So there's a new effort to find early learning opportunities where kids like to play.

Along the St. Lucie River, Michelle Alamia walks behind her son David's stroller.

She said she's always communicating with him while they meander around Stuart's Flagler Park.

“I talk about whatever we’re doing as we do it. So when we’re in the park, there are trees. Talk about the trees.. colors.”

It’s that interaction that the United Way of Martin County is hoping to promote through what they're calling “Born Learning Trails”.

“What it’s for is to get people outdoors which we’ve been trapped for so long and also to help teach our children and talk to our children," said United Way President Carol Houwaart-Dietz.

Local businesses like Cleveland Clinic, Pratt/Whitney and Southstate Bank provided the funding, and the volunteer labor to create colorful painted pathways that are being created at three parks in the city; Flagler Park, Shepard Park, and the Guy Davis Complex off 10th Street.

Signs in English and Spanish pose questions to the adults and children asking them what they see and hear in the park around them.

Moms like Bridget Cooke appreciate the effort.

“It gets kids engaged in the conversation with you. Anytime I can get out and interact with my kids is a great day for me," said Cooke.

