A Child’s Home: Aretha Clarke’s Guardian ad Litem Story
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.
Watch “A Child’s Home” every week. You’ll have the opportunity to meet a local child looking for a forever home, see how you can become an adoptive parent, and learn more about the programs/events available to children in South Florida.
Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.
*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.
(Video produced by Sydney Steinger, host of A Child's Home.)
