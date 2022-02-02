A Child’s Home: Aretha Clarke’s Guardian ad Litem Story

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

Watch “A Child’s Home” every week. You’ll have the opportunity to meet a local child looking for a forever home, see how you can become an adoptive parent, and learn more about the programs/events available to children in South Florida.

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.

(Video produced by Sydney Steinger, host of A Child’s Home. Sydney was highlighted in Forbes in 2021 for her work with a Child’s Home and helping to place needy children in forever homes. You can read the article here.)

Copyright 2022 WFLX. All rights reserved.