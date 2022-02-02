Family of killed jogger feels driver received lenient sentence

A Jupiter family who lost a loved one in a fatal crash is frustrated after they feel the driver who was responsible received a lenient sentence.

Just after Thanksgiving in 2020, Jupiter business owner Frank Flora ran a red light on Donald Ross Road near Central Boulevard.

Flora's vehicle ran into and killed Dawn Bajak, 50, who was crossing Donald Ross Road on her morning jog.

Flora was not charged with a traffic infraction, which could have prompted him to serve time in prison. Instead, he was charged with running a red light.

In court, Flora pleaded no contest to the charge.

Judge Debra Moses Stephens sentenced him to a $1,000 fine and suspended his driver's license for a year.

Anthony Bajak speaks during the sentencing for Frank Flora held Feb. 1, 2022.

Flora has multiple speeding tickets on his record, including one that took place after the deadly wreck.

Dawn Bajak's husband said Flora should have received a stiffer sentence.

"I would not want this pain on anyone," said Bajak's husband, Anthony. "What my children, relatives and I have endured is nothing short of sheer trauma, avoidable trauma. I don't know why you chose to disobey the most basic of driving rules. I don't. I really don't know why."

The traffic investigator chose not to charge Flora with a more serious charge because Dawn Bajak was not wearing reflective clothing on her 5:30 a.m. run, which is also a violation.

Frank Flora apologized to the Bajak family and said he was responsible.

Stevens noted Flora's fine and year-long license suspension were the maximum terms she could hand down.

