New Boca Raton school officially named Blue Lake Elementary School

Palm Beach County's newest public school in Boca Raton now has an official name.

School board members on Wednesday approved naming what was previously called O5C Elementary School to its permanent name, Blue Lake Elementary School.

The property, located at 3300 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, is currently under construction and is scheduled to open at the start of the 2022/23 academic year on Aug. 10.

Blue Lake Elementary School will feature a three-story building for classrooms, a two-story building for administration and media center, and a one-story building for the cafeteria, as well as science and art labs and a full-time gifted program.

The projected enrollment when the school opens will be around 750 students, relieving overcrowding at nearby Calusa Elementary School.

Seth Moldovan is the school's principal and the mascot will be the Gators.

"I think the kids will love it," Moldovan told school board members Wednesday. "And that's what really the committee talked about, is making sure we picked a name that was something that children could really understand and something they could really be proud of."

A rendering of Blue Lake Elementary School, located at 3300 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, which is scheduled to open in August 2022.

Officials said the name Blue Lake Elementary School reflects the geographical and historical aspects of the campus being built.

The School District of Palm Beach County's Advisory Boundary Committee is currently in the process of drawing boundary lines for Blue Lake Elementary School to determine which students from which communities will attend there.

Committee members are considering three proposed zoning maps, two of which draw the school's boundaries farther north, while the third puts the boundary more compact around the school.

You can see the proposed boundary maps here:

The Advisory Boundary Committee is scheduled to hold a virtual public meeting on Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. to review the proposed maps and get input from the public.

The city of Boca Raton donated 15 acres of land to the School District of Palm Beach County to build Blue Lake Elementary School. To learn more about the school, click here.

