Advertisement

No-swimming advisory issued for Phil Foster Park and Sandoway Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A no-swimming advisory has been issued for Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach and Sandoway in Delray Beach after water samples showed high bacterial levels.

Beach water samples are tested for bacteria at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter, according to Florida Department of Environmental Protection and EPA recommendations.

The elevated level of bacteria in the water can be contributed by heavy rains, high surf, and heavy traffic.

To learn more about beach water quality for Palm Beach County, click here.

PBC beach water samples.PNG
PBC beach water samples.PNG

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Martin Co. woman wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Public park in Martin County vandalized
Cruise ship forces SpaceX to scrub mission a fourth time

Latest News

Palm Beach Lakes High School women's basketball coach wins 500th game
South Florida counties continue to drop in coronavirus cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations in week
Journalist Daphne Taylor making her mark in history
Oxbridge Academy senior donates camper for homeless