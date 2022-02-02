Advertisement

Palm Beach Lakes High School girls basketball coach wins 500th game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
A Palm Beach Lakes High School girls basketball coach has won her 500th basketball game.

Casandra Rahming is the first female, and first African American female, head coach in Palm Beach County's history to win 500 games. She is in her 24th year coaching at the West Palm Beach school.

So which game is the most memorable?

"It has to be the state championship that was very fulfilling. That team was very focused so to get that win, the first one in school history was a very memorable moment," she said about the 2015 championship.

Tuesday night's game is also of great importance since it's the first day of Black History Month.

"Just to be an African American role model for these young ladies and to always let them know the sky's the limit," Rahming added.

Basketball coach and students.PNG
Players like Janise Paul say coach Rahming pushes her players to believe.

"Determination, to always keep your head up, to work hard," she said.

Rahming said she'll celebrate a little tonight. But after that, it's back to playoff basketball.

