Palm Beach Lakes High School women's basketball coach wins 500th game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A Palm Beach Lakes High School basketball coach has just won her 500th basketball game.

Casandra Rahming is the first female, and first African American female, head coach in Palm Beach County's history to win 500 games. So which game is the most memorable?

"It has to be the state championship that was very fulfilling. That team was very focused so to get that win, the first one in school history was a very memorable moment," she said.

Tuesday night's game is also of great importance since it's the first day of Black History Month.

"Just to be an African American role model for these young ladies and to always let them know the sky's the limit," Rahming added.

Basketball coach and students.PNG
Players like Janise Paul say coach Rahming pushes her players to believe.

"Determination, to always keep your head up, to work hard," she said.

Coach Rahming said she'll celebrate a little tonight. But after that, it's back to playoff basketball.

