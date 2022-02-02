Port St. Lucie police seek missing and endangered 13-year-old girl

A 13-year-old Port St.Lucie girl is missing and endangered.

Janissa Goodnight voluntarily left her house on Monday, January 31, 2022 at approximately 2:56 a.m.

She was seen entering a dark colored 4-door vehicle.

It is believed she remained in South Florida.

She is described as White, standing 5' 2" tall, weighing approximately 115 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo of "Goodnight" on her chest and "JJJ" on her right thigh.

She was last seen wearing light colored shorts and a light colored shirt.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective Meyer at 772-807-4400 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

