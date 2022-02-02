Advertisement

Port St. Lucie police seek missing and endangered 13-year-old girl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 13-year-old Port St.Lucie girl is missing and endangered.

Janissa Goodnight voluntarily left her house on Monday, January 31, 2022 at approximately 2:56 a.m.

She was seen entering a dark colored 4-door vehicle.

It is believed she remained in South Florida.

She is described as White, standing 5' 2" tall, weighing approximately 115 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo of "Goodnight" on her chest and "JJJ" on her right thigh.

She was last seen wearing light colored shorts and a light colored shirt.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective Meyer at 772-807-4400 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
13-year-old girl missing from West Palm Beach
Martin County detectives arrest suspected county park vandal

Latest News

Report: 2 cases of 'stealth' omicron found in Florida
Family of killed jogger feels driver received lenient sentence
Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial delayed until April
Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News.
A Child’s Home: Aretha Clarke’s Guardian ad Litem Story