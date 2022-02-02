Advertisement

Riviera Beach helps home buyers navigate competitive housing market

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Buying a house can be a heavy load to lift especially, if you've never done it before, and especially in this hot market. That's why the city of Riviera Beach wants to make the process easier for you.

Riviera Beach's Community Development Corporation is relauching its highly anticipated Homebuyer's Workshop.

"The process is daunting. The process is daunting for people who have done it several times," said Annetta Jenkins, the director of neighborhood services for the Riviera Beach CRA.

A six-week education course that goes above and beyond the basics of buying your first home.

"We bring in professionals who talk about insurance, who talk about taxes, who talk about the purchasing process as well as the closing process," Jenkins said.

The workshop series is designed to meet the needs and simplify the process for anyone looking to buy, especially within the city limits.

"There’s so many professionals you have to deal with. There so many pathways to navigate, working with a realtor, working with a title company, working with insurance agents, that we provide that helping hand to lead them through the process," Jenkins said.

It also comes with access to resources and funding assistance programs

"Here in the CRA district, we can give people up to $35,000 to purchase their home," Jenkins said. "We can provide up to another $5,000 for down payment assistance."

The online workshop series begins Feb. 24. For more information, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
13-year-old girl missing from West Palm Beach
Martin County detectives arrest suspected county park vandal

Latest News

Spring training in danger as baseball labor talks stall
Students at Rosarian Academy are stepping up to help the homeless community through a gardening...
Students’ gardening program benefiting homeless community in West Palm Beach
Report: 2 cases of 'stealth' omicron found in Florida
Family of killed jogger feels driver received lenient sentence