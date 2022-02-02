Advertisement

Southbound Florida's Turnpike entrance and exit ramps closed at Lake Worth Road this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southbound Florida's Turnpike entrance and exit ramps will be fully closed this weekend at Lake Worth Road due to construction.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, crews will be working on demolishing the existing Lake Worth Road Toll Canopy and toll booths.

Traffic will be detoured during the following dates and times:

Southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 entrance ramp from Lake Worth Road/SR 802

Weekend full closure, 2 a.m. Saturday, February 5, to 4 a.m. Monday, February 7.

Detour information:

• Lake Worth Road/SR 802 traffic wishing to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 will be

directed to travel west on Lake Worth Road/SR 802 to US 441/SR 7, travel south on US 441 to

Boynton Beach Boulevard and travel east on Boynton Beach Boulevard to access southbound

Florida’s Turnpike.

Southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 exit ramp to Lake Worth Road/SR 802 (Exit 93)

Weekend full closure, 2 a.m. Saturday, February 5, to 4 a.m. Monday, February 7.

Detour information:

• Southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 traffic wishing to access Lake Worth Road/SR 802 (Exit 93)

will be directed to exit at Southern Boulevard (Exit 97) travel west on Southern Boulevard to US

441/SR 7 and travel south on US 441 to access Lake Worth Road.

For real-time traffic information, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
13-year-old girl missing from West Palm Beach
Report: 2 cases of 'stealth' omicron found in Florida

Latest News

'Born Learning Trails' provide early learning opportunities in Martin Co.
Shortage of vehicles as buyers frustrated by high costs
New Boca Raton school officially named Blue Lake Elementary School
President Joe Biden, right, looks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a briefing with...
DeSantis, Trump would defeat Biden in 2024 election, poll finds