Advertisement

Spring training in danger as baseball labor talks stall

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Major League Baseball and the Players Association were back at the negotiating table Tuesday in an attempt to resolve a lockout that began in December.

But when the two sides departed their New York meeting after a contentious 90-minute negotiating session, most experts agreed that little was achieved.

Many believe now there is little chance that spring training will start on time in Florida and Arizona later this month — and could be in danger altogether.

RELATED: Labor disagreement continues to put spring training in limbo

The two sides have been unable to resolve their differences, namely the players union being angered over a declining average salary and middle-class players being forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy.

Because of the pandemic, Florida has not had a normal, full capacity spring training season since 2019.

Spring training baseball plays a pivotal role for business owners in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, who host the Nationals, Astros, Marlins, Cardinals and Mets.

Many thought 2022 would be a return to normalcy with packed ballparks and a full slate of games in March.

Now, many are wondering if there will be any spring training games at all this year as Major League Baseball and the players continue to work to negotiate a deal.

This is the first time there has been a baseball lockout since 1994-1995, which abruptly ended the '94 season without a World Series.

Reporter Matt Sczesny is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 4.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
13-year-old girl missing from West Palm Beach
Martin County detectives arrest suspected county park vandal

Latest News

Riviera Beach helps home buyers navigate competitive housing market
Students at Rosarian Academy are stepping up to help the homeless community through a gardening...
Students’ gardening program benefiting homeless community in West Palm Beach
Report: 2 cases of 'stealth' omicron found in Florida
Family of killed jogger feels driver received lenient sentence