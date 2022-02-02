Advertisement

Teen earns full ride to Harvard

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Gerig has earned a full ride to Harvard University.

Gerig, who came from Venezuela five years ago with his family, is the first student from Inlet Grove Community High School, a charter school in Riviera Beach, to be accepted into an Ivy League school.

"It's always been my dream school," Gerig said about Harvard, which he will visit for the first time before enrolling in the fall.

He learned about his acceptance on Dec. 16, drawing hugs and cheers from his family members at their home.

Harvard is one of the toughest schools to gain admittance, drawing 57,435 applicants in 2021 with only 3.43% accepted, or 1,970, according to Ivywise.com.

Gerig is the captain of his high school soccer team and senior class president.

He hopes to go to medical school.

