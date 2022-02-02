U.S. troop deployment could send 'shockwaves' through eastern Europe, expert says

The Pentagon has approved the deployment of additional U.S. troops to eastern Europe to assist in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Many service members and their family members here in South Florida are keeping a close eye on the conflict. The Pentagon announced it will now deploy 3,000 troops.

1,000 soldiers are currently based in Germany. The Pentagon said they will reposition to Romania, and 2,000 troops will be deployed from the U.S. to bolster allied forces.

Last week, the Pentagon put 8,500 troops on heightened alert to support NATO's Response Force, if activated.

For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been positioning troops on Ukraine's border, a sign of a potential invasion.

Putin is holding firm that Ukraine should never be allowed to join NATO and other concessions. The United States rejects these demands.

WPTV spoke with an international conflict expert at Palm Beach Atlantic University about what this means here at home.

"The United States is under no treaty obligation to respond to an attack against Ukraine, but at the same time it would send geopolitical shockwaves through eastern Europe and would embroil western Europe in the conflict and unfolding conflict," said Dr. Robert Lloyd.

The Pentagon also said Wednesday the deployments are not permanent moves and the troops will not fight in Ukraine.

