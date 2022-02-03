Advertisement

Broward man arrested after motel guest killed in West Palm

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Holiday Inn Express in West Palm Beach last fall, according to police.

Claudio Ivan Valdiviezo Samayoa, 29, of Hollywood was arrested Wednesday in the deadly shooting of a hotel guest, identified as Jamal Drummond, 24, of Riviera Beach, on Oct. 15.

West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the victim was found face down in the parking lot of the motel, located at 2485 Metrocentre Blvd.

Drummond was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the gunman ran to a waiting car after the shooting.

After an extensive investigation, Jachles said information and evidence led them to Samayoa in connection with the shooting.

Samayoa was arrested at his Hollywood home Wednesday and faces one count of first-degree, premeditated murder.

He is being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center.

