Cars in line hours early at Boynton Beach food distribution

Feeding South Florida is hosting a food drive in Boynton Beach Thursday morning, and organizers say they plan to feed hundreds of people.

They first started the food drive in the beginning of the pandemic. But President and CEO Paco Velez says they are seeing people's needs increase in 2022 with inflation impacting the price of food.

"We are hearing from our families that it's getting harder and harder," Velez said. "And not only their dollars, but their benefits are not stretching as far as they use to."

Velez says the price for staple foods like fruit, vegetables, eggs, and meat, is up. In some instances, he says the items are double what they were two years ago.

The food drive starts at 7:30 a.m. at Ezell Hester Community Center. Food is only available while supplies last, so some people say they were lined up at 5:30 p.m. the day before.

