Advertisement

Cars in line hours early at Boynton Beach food distribution

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Feeding South Florida is hosting a food drive in Boynton Beach Thursday morning, and organizers say they plan to feed hundreds of people.

They first started the food drive in the beginning of the pandemic. But President and CEO Paco Velez says they are seeing people's needs increase in 2022 with inflation impacting the price of food.

"We are hearing from our families that it's getting harder and harder," Velez said. "And not only their dollars, but their benefits are not stretching as far as they use to."

Velez says the price for staple foods like fruit, vegetables, eggs, and meat, is up. In some instances, he says the items are double what they were two years ago.

The food drive starts at 7:30 a.m. at Ezell Hester Community Center. Food is only available while supplies last, so some people say they were lined up at 5:30 p.m. the day before.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Report: 2 cases of 'stealth' omicron found in Florida
Broward Co. man sentenced 15 years for medical brace scheme
Port St. Lucie police seek missing and endangered 13-year-old girl
On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
South Florida counties continue to drop in coronavirus cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations in week

Latest News

Florida Sen. Kelli Stargel, right, shares a laugh with her husband John Stargel during a...
Florida GOP rejects rape exception in 15-week abortion ban
Some St. Lucie County residents resistant to septic-sewer conversions because of cost
Young girls running group exercises body and mind
Palm Beach County woman turning Black-owned small business into success