Damage briefly closes road near Delray Beach bridge

Eastbound traffic on Atlantic Avenue was briefly closed after damage was found east of the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Delray Beach, the city and police said Wednesday night.

Public utilities and engineers were on the scene assessing the damage.

The tweet from the city and police went around at 8:15 p.m. and at 9:15 p.m. another message on the city site said the road had reopened.

Eastbound traffic on E. Atlantic Avenue near the intracoastal bridge is shut down until further notice. Crews will be checking out possible road damage in that area. — City of Delray Beach (@citydelraybeach) February 3, 2022

Police Public Information Manager Ted White told WPTV that there are no problems with the bridge.

He said the damage was discovered Wednesday.

Westbound traffic on Atlantic Avenue near the bridge was not affected.

