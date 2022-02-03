LIVE: Wellington charter school evacuated after 'unfounded' active shooter reports

LIVE BREAKING COVERAGE:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating Thursday after receiving reports of an active shooter near Renaissance Charter School in Wellington, authorities said.

The reports are unfounded, according to PBSO. A spokesperson for the school said "there is no apparent immediate danger to students."

However, exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed hundreds of children being evacuated from the school, and the campus is currently under a code red lockdown.

Students evacuated from Renaissance Charter School

Students are evacuated from Renaissance Charter School, located in the 3200 block of U.S. 441 in Wellington, on Feb. 3, 2022.

Deputies responded to the campus, located in the 3200 block of U.S. 441, around 9:30 a.m., but found no evidence of a shooter. Authorities are still thoroughly searching the school as a precaution.

Video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed students filing out of the school in a line, with a majority of them getting into school buses. PBSO deputies on motorcycles are then leading the school buses away from campus.

Dozens of PBSO law enforcement vehicles are surrounding the school, and sheriff's office helicopters are searching the area from the air.

A spokesperson for the school released the following statement:

"We have been advised by the PBSO in an abundance of caution to put our school on a Code Red status. There is no apparent immediate danger to students and we have initiated an evacuation while sheriff's do a thorough investigation and backpack search. All students and staff are safe."

We received an active shooter call from Renaissance Charter School, which was unfounded. However, we’re still thoroughly searching. There’s a reunification location at Olympia Park, north of the school, behind Emerald Cove Elementary for parents who want to pick up their children pic.twitter.com/ZYRfznbFNw — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 3, 2022

The sheriff's office said parents can pick their children up at nearby Olympia Park, located at 9830 Stribling Way in Wellington, right behind Emerald Cove Elementary School.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

