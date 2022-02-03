Advertisement

Palm Beach County woman turning Black-owned small business into success

By Todd Wilson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Coalition to Back Black Businesses announced it awarded $5,000 grants to 491 black-owned small businesses across 39 states in 2021. Tina’s Tires in Riviera Beach is a recipient.

The owner, Tina White, is the only Black woman in Palm Beach County who is a commercial tire dealer for Michelin. To do so, she had to convince Michelin tires' representative she was the right fit.

"After two hours he said, 'You're going to be the first black woman in the county that's a commercial tire dealer for Michelin,'" White said.

With the agreement in hand, White focused on government contracts. The city of West Palm Beach was her first customer.

"After the city of West Palm Beach, I got the Palm Beach County fleet and then I started picking up other government fleets," she said.

Lawrence Bowdish, an executive director at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, said they chose Tina's Tires not just because of her current success, but also the bright future ahead.

"She's running a business that can work with consumers and other businesses," he said. "She has a lot of opportunities for growth. She had been successful for a while and had a nice, long track record."

So, what did she do with the money? The money helped to buy a forklift.

"I'm very appreciative and very humbled," White said.

White is currently working on diversifying her business. She is now working on contracts to sell charging stations to corporations that are investing in electric vehicle fleets.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Report: 2 cases of 'stealth' omicron found in Florida
Broward Co. man sentenced 15 years for medical brace scheme
Port St. Lucie police seek missing and endangered 13-year-old girl
On-ramp signals go live on I-95 ramps in Palm Beach County
Desantis shuts Fla. down to migrant kids in letter to feds

Latest News

LIVE: Wellington charter school evacuated after 'unfounded' active shooter reports
Young girls running group exercises body and mind
Some St. Lucie County residents resistant to septic-sewer conversions because of cost
Cars in line hours early at Boynton Beach food distribution