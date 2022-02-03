Wellington charter school evacuated after reports of weapon on campus

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating Thursday after receiving reports that a weapon was found on the campus of Renaissance Charter School in Wellington, authorities said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school — located in the 3200 block of U.S. 441 — has been evacuated and students are being bussed to nearby Olympia Park, where their parents can pick them up.

A school spokesperson said Renaissance Charter was placed under code red lockdown around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after a teacher received a tip that a possible weapon was seen on campus.

Deputies arrived and found no weapon or immediate threat.

However, out of caution, the school was evacuated and all students were told to leave their backpacks on campus so they could be searched.

A school spokesperson said "all students and staff are safe and there is no immediate danger at the school."

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed hundreds of children filing out of the school in a line, with a majority of them getting into school buses. PBSO deputies on motorcycles then led the school buses away from campus.

The sheriff's office said parents can pick their children up at nearby Olympia Park, located at 9830 Stribling Way in Wellington, right behind Emerald Cove Elementary School.

In a letter to parents, the school's principal said all students are safe, but deputies are conducting a backpack search that "will take a very long time."

"Therefore, they’ve advised us to send students home for the rest of the day," Christopher Hamilton-Glinton wrote to parents. "All backpacks and personal belongings have been left at school and will be searched throughout the afternoon."

Hamilton-Glinton said all students — starting with the youngest grades first — are being bussed to Olympia Park.

"Youngest students will be dismissed first," Hamilton-Glinton wrote. "If they have a sibling that has not yet arrived at the reunification site, you can pick up your youngest child and will be directed to come back through to pick up siblings when they arrive."

Students are evacuated from Renaissance Charter School, located in the 3200 block of U.S. 441 in Wellington, on Feb. 3, 2022.

Dozens of PBSO law enforcement vehicles are surrounding the school, and sheriff's office helicopters are searching the area from the air.

We received an active shooter call from Renaissance Charter School, which was unfounded. However, we're still thoroughly searching. There's a reunification location at Olympia Park, north of the school, behind Emerald Cove Elementary for parents who want to pick up their children

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

