Air Force veteran wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
An Air Force veteran who lives in Florida just claimed $1 million after playing a lottery scratch-off game.

Officials announced Friday that Ricky Lansford, 68, of Sarasota won the top prize in the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

"We couldn't believe it!" Lansford told the Florida Lottery. "My wife and I noticed a lot of people winning $1 million from The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, so we decided to try our luck! Now we're celebrating our own big win!"

Lansford purchased his winning ticket at a Shell gas station located at 3440 South Osprey Avenue in Sarasota.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-270,717.

