Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens to celebrate Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, the sounds of feel-good music will fill the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens on Sundays during February for the Third Annual Jazz & Gospel in the Gardens.

"Jazz & Gospel in the Gardens creates a musical infusion of art and nature," said Margaret Horgan, Managing Director for the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens. "We are excited to bring back this series for the third year in a row. And what better way to celebrate and honor Black History Month than with award-winning musicians in an outdoor tropical oasis."

Visitors will have the opportunity to listen to jazz and gospel from visiting world-class artists among the monumental works of Ann Norton on the main lawn. Sandy James picnic boxed lunch will be available for purchase. The series will include music on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in February with the following special performances.

February 6 - Troy Anderson as Louis Armstrong (Quintet)

February 13 – Nicole Yarling Jazz Violinist and Vocalist (Quartet)

February 20 - Ritah Wilburn (Quartet)

February 27 - Nikki Kidd Contemporary Jazz Vocalist (Quartet)

BLACK HISTORY MONTH🎼🎵🎶🎺All month long the sound of jazz will fill the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens on Sundays for the 3rd Annual Jazz & Gospel in the Gardens in WPB

SUNDAY (2/6): Troy Anderson as Louis Armstrong of Wonderful World Tribute Bandhttps://t.co/buMtzSdin5 #wptv pic.twitter.com/2LjCFQhpS9 — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) February 4, 2022

"Thanks to the support from The Jim Moran Foundation and leadership from event chairs Clarence and Ethel Williams, this year we are excited to bring an educational component to Jazz & Gospel in the Gardens," continued Horgan. "Select local students and their families will be invited to have lunch, enjoy the performance and participate in a family program with the featured musician at no cost. Recognizing that many youth in our community may not have experienced this genre of live music in this type of setting, the program's goal is to introduce students and their families to jazz and gospel as a form of art. Implementing our successful format of inspiring students with personal interactions with famed artists, students will learn about each musician's personal journey, the instruments, and the rich history that make jazz and gospel such an influential art form."

The Third Annual Gospel & Jazz in the Gardens series is also sponsored by PNC Bank.

Admission to the series is free for members and participants in the grant-funded family program, $15 for non-member adults, $10 for seniors (age 65 and older), $7 for students, and children under five are free. Advance reservations are required. Parking for Gospel & Jazz in the Gardens is at the North entrance to ANSG at Palm Beach Day Academy, 1901 S. Flagler Drive.

For more information about the event, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022