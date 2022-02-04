Bandits steal ATM from Deerfield Beach bank

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals who stole an ATM from a Deerfield Beach bank.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Chase bank located on 1700 block of West Sample Road at around 4:20 a.m.

Robbers pry open ATM at Chase Bank in Deerfield Beach, Feb. 1, 2022. (FBI)

According to the FBI, the suspects pried open the front of the ATM and then used a pick-up truck and chain to pull the machine from its mounts.

Robbers pry open ATM from a Chase Bank in Deerfield Beach, Feb. 1, 2022. (FBI)

They then loaded the ATM on to the cargo bed of the truck and fled the area.

Robbers with a pickup truck steal an ATM from a Chase Bank in Deerfield Beach, Feb. 1, 2022. (FBI)

Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck used in the robbery was stolen and later recovered.

Authorities are investigating.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to call (754) 703-2000.

