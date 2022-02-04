Advertisement

Bandits steal ATM from Deerfield Beach bank

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The incident happened on Tuesday at the Chase bank located on 1700 block of West Sample Road at around 4:22 a.m.

According to the FBI, the suspects pried open the front of the ATM and then used a pick-up truck and chain to pull the machine from its mounts.

They then loaded the ATM on to the cargo bed of the truck and fled the area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck used in the robbery was stolen and later recovered.

Description of the truck and suspects: See photos below.

Authorities are investigating.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to call (754) 703-2000.

