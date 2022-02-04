Advertisement

Barge and tug boat wash ashore in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beachgoers in Boca Raton had a surprise when a barge and tug boat washed ashore.

Authorities say the vessels washed ashore Thursday night near the 3100 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

According to the Coast Guard, four people were aboard, but no injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard will be conducting shoreside operations Friday morning to remove fuel, oil and other pollution risks to the area.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area as the grounding is currently under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Broward Co. man sentenced 15 years for medical brace scheme
Broward man arrested after motel guest killed in West Palm
Report: 2 cases of 'stealth' omicron found in Florida
Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett...
Grandfather, grandson reel in sniper rifles while magnet fishing

Latest News

National Wear Red Day raising awareness for heart disease in women
Police see rise in checks stolen out of Delray Beach mailboxes
Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens to celebrate Black History Month
Arts sector hopes lawmakers will allocate more money for them