Barge and tug boat wash ashore in Boca Raton

Beachgoers in Boca Raton had a surprise when a barge and tug boat washed ashore.

Authorities say the vessels washed ashore Thursday night near the 3100 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

According to the Coast Guard, four people were aboard, but no injuries were reported.

#Breaking @USCG crews are working with the responsible party and partner agencies to respond to a tug and barge that ran aground Thursday at about 8:45 p.m. w/ 4 people aboard. No injuries reported. #SAR pic.twitter.com/JTOsz7n6Xg — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 4, 2022

The Coast Guard will be conducting shoreside operations Friday morning to remove fuel, oil and other pollution risks to the area.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area as the grounding is currently under investigation.

